Michigan three-star D-end landed Purdue offer on visit this weekend

Rivals.com three-star recruit Tyson Watson
Tyson Watson earned a Purdue offer this weekend during an unofficial visit.
Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The defensive line again figures to be a heavy priority for Purdue In the 2021 class, and In that sense, this past weekend was a big one, as early targets Tyson Watson and Kyran Montgomery visited.

Watson was offered during the visit.

"They told me they like my size and that I'm flexible," Watson said, "and I can play anywhere on the line."

