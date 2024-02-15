For one half, Minnesota looked like a team destined to make some history against #2 Purdue.



In the second half, Purdue looked like the best team in the country, roaring back from a 43-35 deficit at half, Purdue drops Minnesota 84-76.



Purdue's first. half was a showcase in everything it doesn't want to do. It turned the ball over 7 times, and gave up 20 points to Minnesota between second chance points and points off turnover.



On the other side, Minnesota was doing its part to pull off the upset. The Gophers were 9 of 16 in the first half from three. During a 13-0 run that gave Minnesota its biggest lead of the first half, Cam Christie, Mike Mitchell Jr., and Dawson Garcia all hit threes.



Purdue couldn't get anything to fall in the first half, including free throws, but came out hot in the second half, but what got Mackey Arena going and helped Purdue erase Minnesota's lead was a technical foul called on Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson.



After the tech, Fletcher Loyer would hit one of two free throws, Trey Kaufman-Renn would make a hook shot, and Braden Smith would hit a pull up three-pointer to get Purdue within 45-43 with just a few minutes ticked off the second half clock.

An Edey dunk six minutes into the half would give Purdue its first lead of the second half, 55-54.

Purdue would create some separation as Edey started to impose his will, and Minnesota would get flagged for a flagrant hook and hold.



A Edey hook shot followed by Edey grabbing a defensive rebound over three Gophers and tossing it ahead to Lance Jones would give Purdue its biggest lead of the second half, 70-60.



But Minnesota would keep clawing at Purdue, scoring 6 straight to cut the game to 73-71 with less than three minutes to play.



But Braden Smith found Mason Gillis in the corner for a three to give Purdue a 79-71 lead, and then Smith would convert an And-1 to get the lead to 82-74. A Smith steal would then give Purdue the ball, that eight point lead, and 1:13 to play with Matt Painter calling a timeout to set up a final dagger.



But maybe sledge hammer is the right phrase, as Purdue got the ball inside to Edey again and Edey drew a foul as he went up for a hook shot.



He'd hit both and Purdue would take the lead to double-digits and pick up its 23rd win of the season.



Zach Edey had 24 points and 15 rebounds. He's five away from tying the all-time rebounding record at Purdue.



Braden Smith continues to threaten a triple-double, finishing this game with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists.



Lance Jones had 12 points and Mason Gillis scored 14 off the bench.







