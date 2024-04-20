Purdue added to its special teams unit during the spring transfer window, netting a commitment from former Mississippi State punter Keelan Crimmins on the heels of an official visit to West Lafayette. Crimmins entered the portal just days before making the trip to Purdue over the weekend where he was hosted by Special Teams Coordinator Chris Petrilli and the Boilermakers.

Crimmins spent one season with the Bulldogs after coming from Australia, where he was the No. 3 punter via Prokick Australia in the class of 2023. During his lone year in the SEC, Crimmins had 2,003 yards on 49 punts (40.88 yard per punt average) while having 15 punts inside the 20 yard line. His average was 67th in the nation last season, one spot ahead of the now former Purdue punter Jack Ansell.

The Boilermakers had a major void at the punter position after the graduation and departure of Ansell this off-season. Redshirt sophomore Bennett Boehnlein was the lone punter on the roster, who had never punter in a game before. Purdue now has a proven option at the position in Crimmins, who is the frontrunner to land the starting job upon arrival this summer.