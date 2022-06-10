Chiang to succeed Daniels at end of 2022

he Purdue Board of Trustees announced on Friday that current Purdue President Mitch Daniels will be retiring at the end of the year.

The Purdue Board of Trustees also stated that it unanimously elected Dr. Mung Chiang as the university’s next president. Dr. Chiang will replace current president Mitch Daniels effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The 73-year-old Daniels has done a lot at Purdue and is poised to leave on a high note. Chiang ,45, will be Purdue's youngest president since Fred Hovde took the reins at age 38 in 1946. Hovde served as Purdue's president for 25 years before being succeeded by Art Hansen (1971-82), who was 46 when he took over for Hovde.

“It is the highest and most humbling honor to be selected by the Board of Trustees as the next president of Purdue University: the unique and most remarkable land-grant university in the land of the free. Throughout the past 153 years, and spanning from the Wabash River to the moon, generations of Boilermakers contributed to our state, to our country, and to humanity in immeasurable ways. There is no other place like Purdue," said Dr. Mung Chiang in a Purdue release

Mung Chiang is currently the Executive Vice President of Purdue University for strategic initiatives and Dean of the College of Engineering. He is also a distinguished professor of electrical and computer Engineering. For more on Chiang, click here click here.

Daniels became the 12th president of Purdue University in January 2013, at the conclusion of his second term as Governor of the State of Indiana.

During Chiang’s five years at Purdue, he has led his college to its highest rankings ever, even as it has grown dramatically at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Purdue is currently ranked No. 4 among graduate programs, No. 3 for online programs, and No. 8 for undergraduate education, and is the largest school in the nation’s top 10. Both government and industry-sponsored research funding have set new records, as do the 12 national research centers now housed at the university.

Meanwhile, Chiang has played a central role in establishing new relationships with federal agencies in the national security and economic development sectors, and in recruiting new companies to invest and create jobs in Purdue’s Discovery Park District. He spent 2020 as scientific and technology advisor to the U.S. secretary of state on a prestigious Intergovernmental Personnel Act appointment.

Board of Trustees Chairman Michael Berghoff said, “Mung is the ideal choice to lead Purdue into its next ‘giant leap.’ The board could not be more confident in this selection, as we have had the opportunity to observe his performance across a broad range of duties for five years."

Berghoff thanked President Daniels for his service, saying, “The last decade has seen Purdue attain unprecedented levels of national recognition, reflected in record enrollments, academic rankings, and overall reputation.

WLFI contributed to this story



