Mo Omonode earns title of "Tasmanian Devil" for Purdue defensive front

Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Mo Omonode (92) looks down field Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Typically, nicknames come from unique characteristics of an indivual and stick, and there is perhaps no more unorthodox player on Purdue's roster than junior defensive lineman Mo Omonode. At 6-foot and 286 pounds, the undersized defender lines up at nose tackle for the Boilermakers, where he has been dubbed the "Tasmanian Devil" by his position coach and teammates.

"Man, we call him the Tasmanian Devil," lineman Jeffrey M'Ba said.

"Because he is," defensive line coach Brick Haley added when asked.

Omonode welcomes the nickname, but quickly deflected any praise to his teammates, calling the entire group of interior defensive linemen Tasmanian devils because of the way they play.

"Everybody, we go out there and play fast. Just my body bends a little different. That's why they say that. But we are moving fast, getting out the snap, playing hard. So we're a whole bunch of Tasmanian devils," Omonode said.

Part of the nickname stems from the passion and intensity with which he approaches each and every rep during practice and games for the Boilermakers. Being undersized for the position, compared to his nose tackle teammates Cole Brevard (6-foot-3 and 333 pounds) and Jamarrion Harkless (6-foot-3 and 346 pounds), gives Omonode a chip on his shoulder.

Brick Haley sees that motor at use every day and believes that chip on Omonode's shoulder is a big reason for its existence.

"I think Mo right now is kind of like a workhorse in the group. Comes to work every day and he's just a guy that understands hard work. I think a lot of times Mo, his attitude and his effort, is based off his height. He feels like, I'm a little undersized. I got to play a little harder than the next guy. I got to do this a little bit different than the next guy, because I'm not 6'3" and I'm not 300 pounds. But just him as a leader, man, it's been amazing to have him in the room. The things that he brings to the to the unit is special," Haley said.

"The motor has always been there. Now he's starting to fine tune some of the techniques and fundamentals, and he's becoming a better player day in and day out," Haley said.

Omonode's style of play has also been infectious for the rest of the defensive front, especially to Jeffrey M'Ba in particular, who has been motivated by the way his teammate attacks each rep.

"I feel like he knows hi model and the way he plays, the way he wants it, he really wants it, like every play he's gonna give it his all," M'Ba said. "He really shows every day that we have to keep playing, keep working hard. Because he will, so why would I not?"

Omonode is used to being doubted because of his size, which almost kept him from the Power 5 ranks. Arkansas State was expected to be the landing spot for Omonode, before the hometown Boilermakers extended him an offer late in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Taking the opportunity at Purdue has allowed the talented defender to prove he could compete at the highest level, where he expected to thrive one way or another.

"I'm not surprised. I feel like I always knew what I could do. That's why, when I got this Purdue opportunity, that's why I wanted to take it just to go so what I can do and prove myself right. It wasn't about proving other people wrong, I'm gonna prove myself right," Omonode said.

It has been a process for Omonode, who has seen an increase in playing time over the last two years, but he is now set for his biggest role to date within Purdue's defense heading into 2024. Omonode gave a lot of credit to his coaches for helping turn him into a contributor for the Boilermakers.

"Working with Coach Ro, Coach Brick, PG, even Coach Kane in the unit meetings, I think I've just been able to develop my game since I've been here," Omonode said. "I came here with some things I had good about my game, and some things I needed to work on. I feel like being here has helped me improve on what I had and build up what I didn't have, and Brick and PG have been a big part of that for me."

Brick Haley has marveled at Omonode's progression since the two teamed up prior to the 2023 campaign, and believes he has all the tools to be one of the best nose tackles in the Big Ten down the line.

"I don't know what everybody else has got. I don't even care. I want him to be the best nose tackle for this team right here, and then whatever accolades he gets from there, that's great. But as long as he gives this unit everything that he's got, we're satisfied with that. I do think he has a chance to maybe be on one of those lists at some point in time," Haley said.

