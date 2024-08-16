Typically, nicknames come from unique characteristics of an indivual and stick, and there is perhaps no more unorthodox player on Purdue's roster than junior defensive lineman Mo Omonode. At 6-foot and 286 pounds, the undersized defender lines up at nose tackle for the Boilermakers, where he has been dubbed the "Tasmanian Devil" by his position coach and teammates.

"Man, we call him the Tasmanian Devil," lineman Jeffrey M'Ba said.

"Because he is," defensive line coach Brick Haley added when asked.

Omonode welcomes the nickname, but quickly deflected any praise to his teammates, calling the entire group of interior defensive linemen Tasmanian devils because of the way they play.

"Everybody, we go out there and play fast. Just my body bends a little different. That's why they say that. But we are moving fast, getting out the snap, playing hard. So we're a whole bunch of Tasmanian devils," Omonode said.

Part of the nickname stems from the passion and intensity with which he approaches each and every rep during practice and games for the Boilermakers. Being undersized for the position, compared to his nose tackle teammates Cole Brevard (6-foot-3 and 333 pounds) and Jamarrion Harkless (6-foot-3 and 346 pounds), gives Omonode a chip on his shoulder.

Brick Haley sees that motor at use every day and believes that chip on Omonode's shoulder is a big reason for its existence.

"I think Mo right now is kind of like a workhorse in the group. Comes to work every day and he's just a guy that understands hard work. I think a lot of times Mo, his attitude and his effort, is based off his height. He feels like, I'm a little undersized. I got to play a little harder than the next guy. I got to do this a little bit different than the next guy, because I'm not 6'3" and I'm not 300 pounds. But just him as a leader, man, it's been amazing to have him in the room. The things that he brings to the to the unit is special," Haley said.

"The motor has always been there. Now he's starting to fine tune some of the techniques and fundamentals, and he's becoming a better player day in and day out," Haley said.