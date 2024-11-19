Mockobee climbing Purdue rushing ladder after off-season work

Crazy Legs, Mock Train, whichever nickname you want to give Devin Mockobee, his run style likely backs it up.

In years past, that ferocious style had taken a toll on the Boilermakers' tailback. It hasn't resulted in any missed games, but the grueling Big Ten season was wearing on Mockobee week after week. That's until this season, at least.

Heading into his junior year, Mockobee began taking his nutrition more seriously gaining 12 pounds in the off-season to come into the year. A steady diet of Uncrustables, and much more throughout the day has done the trick for Mockobee, who went from 195 pounds to 207 at the start of the season.

"It got to a point where they were sending me with a lunch box to classes to keep snacks and food. Obviously, I would always be eating in class and stuff like that," Mockobee said back in fall camp.

That process has yielded positive results for Mockobee, who is set to lead Purdue in rushing for a third consecutive season. The nicks and bruises he accumulated over the previous two years aren't as severe, which has allowed him to put together yet another strong season in West Lafayette.

"With the difference of the past two years, and then this year, having that weight going through the course of the season, having just nicks and bruises that add up over time. They've been much less detrimental to me this year than they were in previous seasons," Mockobee said.

Jason Simmons has seen that next level in Mockobee's maturation, stemming from the off-season work that is now paying off as Purdue is in the home stretch of its 2024 campaign.

"It's a testament to our strength staff. It's a testament to our training staff, and most importantly, it's a testament to Mock in terms of how he takes care of his body and how he prepares himself week in and week out, to be able to go play that way," Jason Simmons said.