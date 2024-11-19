Mockobee climbing Purdue rushing ladder after off-season work

Crazy Legs, Mock Train, whichever nickname you want to give Devin Mockobee, his run style likely backs it up.
In years past, that ferocious style had taken a toll on the Boilermakers' tailback. It hasn't resulted in any missed games, but the grueling Big Ten season was wearing on Mockobee week after week. That's until this season, at least.
Heading into his junior year, Mockobee began taking his nutrition more seriously gaining 12 pounds in the off-season to come into the year. A steady diet of Uncrustables, and much more throughout the day has done the trick for Mockobee, who went from 195 pounds to 207 at the start of the season.
"It got to a point where they were sending me with a lunch box to classes to keep snacks and food. Obviously, I would always be eating in class and stuff like that," Mockobee said back in fall camp.
That process has yielded positive results for Mockobee, who is set to lead Purdue in rushing for a third consecutive season. The nicks and bruises he accumulated over the previous two years aren't as severe, which has allowed him to put together yet another strong season in West Lafayette.
"With the difference of the past two years, and then this year, having that weight going through the course of the season, having just nicks and bruises that add up over time. They've been much less detrimental to me this year than they were in previous seasons," Mockobee said.
Jason Simmons has seen that next level in Mockobee's maturation, stemming from the off-season work that is now paying off as Purdue is in the home stretch of its 2024 campaign.
"It's a testament to our strength staff. It's a testament to our training staff, and most importantly, it's a testament to Mock in terms of how he takes care of his body and how he prepares himself week in and week out, to be able to go play that way," Jason Simmons said.
While the total yardage hasn't increased to date, which is due to a lower workload this season, Mockobee is as efficient as he's ever been running the football.
The junior tailback has increased his yards per carry from 4.7 to 5.7 and is tied for seventh in that category among all Big Ten running backs this season. Additionally, after having eight fumbles (the most among Big Ten running backs) last season, Mockobee has chopped that number to just one in 2024. Another sign his increased bulk is paying dividends.
Purdue has utilized a two-man backfield between Mockobee and Reggie Love III, similar to last season's arrangement with Tyrone Tracy. This season's iteration has paved the way for Mockobee to garner the bulk of the snaps, being the more effective back.
"Who's got the hot hand, who's been able to sort of see holes and explode through small windows and break arm tackles. Mock's been doing a great job of that. He really is a special player, special individual, which is why he's a leader on our team," head coach Ryan Walters said.
At 652 yards and three scores this season thus far, Mockobee is also closing in on historic marks during his fairy tale ride in West Lafayette. The former unknown walk-on has cracked the top ten in program history in rushing yards, with 2,431 and counting, passing the likes of Leroy Keyes and Jerod Void of late.
As he continues to climb the rushing yards ladder, Mockobee took a moment to explain what his latest mark means to him, despite the disappointing season for the program as a whole.
"It's kind of a surreal feeling whenever you're talking about stuff like that. Because, you know, for someone like me, who was walking on, this was never really in the original plan. Like it's something that you dream about all the way, but you don't really expect it to happen until it does," Mockobee said.
Mockobee is also just 89 yards behind Edwin Watson for seventh all-time in rushing at Purdue, a mark he could surpass as the Boilermakers' take on Michigan State on Friday night in East Lansing.