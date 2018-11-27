Rondale Moore and Markus Bailey highlighted Purdue's contribution to the first day of the All-Big Ten Conference selections.

Moore, a freshman wide receiver who also was utilized as a punt returner and kick returner, was named to the league's first-team special teams unit as a return specialist.

Bailey, who led Purdue and finished fifth in the league in tackles with 104, was named second-team all-conference by the league's coaches and third-team by the media.

Joe Schopper was named a third-team punter by the league's coaches and was part of the honorable mention lists along with Purdue placekicker Spencer Evans by the league's media.

Five other Purdue defensive players were given honorable mention consideration as Lorenzo Neal and Jacob Thieneman was on the list by both the coaches and media. Antonio Blackmon and Kenneth Major were named honorable mention by the media. Derrick Barnes was given honorable mention honors by the league's coaches.

For the second straight year, David Blough was Purdue's representative for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

The individual awards presented Tuesday evening were: Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald was named the league's coach of the year by both the coaches and media. Michigan linebacker Devin Bush was named the league's defensive player of the year. Michigan State's Kenny Willekes was named the defensive lineman of the year. Iowa's Amani Hooker was named the league's defensive back of the year. Illinois' Chase McLaughlin was named the league's kicker of the year. Michigan's Will Hart was named punter of the year. Ihmir Smith-Marsette of Iowa was named the league's return specialist of the year.