With three words following the win at Indiana, Rondale Moore raised the expectations of Purdue football.

When asked Saturday, after Purdue's 28-21 victory over Indiana what was next for the Boilermakers' program following back-to-back bowl appearances, Moore had a straightforward response.

"Big Ten Championship," Moore said.

And before, during and after Moore said those words, he didn't change his expression despite the relatively quiet chuckle by the media after the freshman wide receiver made the statement.

For the fourth time this season, Moore was named Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday and finished the regular season as league's leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns . He is the leading candidate to be named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year by the coaches and media when that award is announced Wednesday evening.

Through it all, Moore remains humble in the eyes of his coach.

"I think a lot his teammates like playing with Rondale Moore because he doesn't want the attention or the spotlight," Jeff Brohm said Saturday. "He just wants badly to play football and win."

Purdue hasn't won the Big Ten Conference title since 2000 when the quarterback was Drew Brees and the head coach was Joe Tiller. However, it's hard to argue against Moore being the biggest offensive difference-maker in a Boilermakers jersey since Brees' departure in 2000. Brees was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and Moore received a letter from the Heisman Trust that he's been identified as a player who could receive votes for the award with ballots having been distributed on Monday.



"We thought he would be a difference maker,," Brohm said Saturday. "I probably undersold him to be quite honest with you. Nobody stopped him. Nobody contained him and numerous teams tried in numerous different ways. He plays hard, tough and does all the small things the right way."

As big a difference Moore has made on the Boilermaker landscape, Moore is quick to credit his coach for creating an environment for success.

"The minute he came in, it changed the way everyone was thinking of Purdue," Moore said. "Immediately we went there and played hard, smart and tough. That's what we have to do every week against these kinds of opponents."