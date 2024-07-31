Starting in the spring, there has been a different vibe inside the building for Purdue football from year one to year two under head coach Ryan Walters. Between recruiting success, improved health and more, the Boilermakers are feeling more confident heading into 2024, which translated to Wednesday's first day of fall camp in West Lafayette.

"Obviously, a lot of new faces, but even the guys returning, they just they look different. They're more confident. They're more comfortable. You know, staff understands what's expected, what the routine is. So obviously, a lot smoother, a lot more recall, a lot to build off of," Walters said following practice.

"Especially after this first day, it's been really good to see how we were operating. I think we came out the first day and really came out hot. I loved our practice today," junior running back Devin Mockobee said.

Part of that high morale stems from the cohesion around the roster, in the eyes of Walters, who credits getting almost every transfer in the building at the start of the spring semester as how the new-look Boilermakers built their bonds. That is particularly vital for a program that introduced nearly 60 new players, 14 of which were the aforementioned portal additions, expected to play significant roles.

"Talking about team chemistry and guys genuinely having a relationship with one another as a brotherhood. It's night and day this year to last year. So I think part of that reason is because most of the transfers we brought in, except one, got here in January, so we've got a lot of time to sort of gel," Walters said.

Not only have the vibes changed around the building, but so too has the health of the roster to this point in the off-season. 2023 was marred by bad luck on the injury front, with the likes of Gus Hartwig, Hudson Card, Marcus Mbow, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Marquis Wilson, and others missing time throughout the season. Once again, Walters referred to this year's status as a "night and day" difference.