More confident, comfortable Boilermakers kick off fall camp
Starting in the spring, there has been a different vibe inside the building for Purdue football from year one to year two under head coach Ryan Walters. Between recruiting success, improved health and more, the Boilermakers are feeling more confident heading into 2024, which translated to Wednesday's first day of fall camp in West Lafayette.
"Obviously, a lot of new faces, but even the guys returning, they just they look different. They're more confident. They're more comfortable. You know, staff understands what's expected, what the routine is. So obviously, a lot smoother, a lot more recall, a lot to build off of," Walters said following practice.
"Especially after this first day, it's been really good to see how we were operating. I think we came out the first day and really came out hot. I loved our practice today," junior running back Devin Mockobee said.
Part of that high morale stems from the cohesion around the roster, in the eyes of Walters, who credits getting almost every transfer in the building at the start of the spring semester as how the new-look Boilermakers built their bonds. That is particularly vital for a program that introduced nearly 60 new players, 14 of which were the aforementioned portal additions, expected to play significant roles.
"Talking about team chemistry and guys genuinely having a relationship with one another as a brotherhood. It's night and day this year to last year. So I think part of that reason is because most of the transfers we brought in, except one, got here in January, so we've got a lot of time to sort of gel," Walters said.
Not only have the vibes changed around the building, but so too has the health of the roster to this point in the off-season. 2023 was marred by bad luck on the injury front, with the likes of Gus Hartwig, Hudson Card, Marcus Mbow, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Marquis Wilson, and others missing time throughout the season. Once again, Walters referred to this year's status as a "night and day" difference.
The roster seems to have utilized its time off to get back to as close to full health as it's been since Walters and the staff took over. Among the few to not participate on Wednesday were offensive lineman Rod Green, defensive lineman Joe Anderson and wide receiver Kam Brown.
Director of Strength and Conditioning Kiero Small, as well as Assistant Director of Sports Nutrition Ellen Rice, have contributed to several players making significant strides in their physique along with potentially helping out on the injury front.
The likes of Will Heldt (250 to 265), George Burhenn (209 to 240), Bakyne Coly (280 to 302), CJ Madden (230 to 263), Corey Stewart (288 to 318), and others have transformed their bodies since arriving to West Lafayette. Walters gave credit to Small, Rice and their staff for the influx of muscle coming the Boilermakers' way.
"I could rattle off a bunch of guys, but definitely Ro in the strength staff and Ellen, with nutrition, they've really attacked their jobs, and they have done it at a high level and it shows," Walters said.
Devin Mockobee also made it a priority to add muscle to his 6-foot frame, weighing in at 207 pounds, up from 190-195 last season. It is a transformation that the junior running back believes will pay dividends this fall.
"Being a running back at 190-195 in the Big Ten, I'm kind of under advantaged, obviously. So getting that weight on, getting some strength behind me with my speed, I think was very beneficial for me. So I'm in a really good spot right now," Mockobee said.
Purdue is showing early signs of an improved squad leading up to the season, but Walters is focused on taking it one practice at a time, which was a success on Wednesday morning.
"It's the first practice, but it's great to be out here. Guys been working really hard all off season, perfecting their craft, getting physically developed. Good to get this the first one out the way," Walters said.