Purdue Olympic Sports Weekend: August 30

Purdue Olympic Sports Weekend: August 30

Top 10 volleyball makes its season debut.

 • Travis Miller
Purdue vs. Indiana State: By the Numbers

Purdue vs. Indiana State: By the Numbers

Indiana State boasts talent on both sides of the ball.

 • Israel Schuman
Purdue to host 20+ visitors for season-opener vs Indiana State

Purdue to host 20+ visitors for season-opener vs Indiana State

Purdue football set to host 20+ visitors, included three commits and four targets for Saturday's game vs Indiana State.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
Sunday evening throwing sessions help build Card to Edrine connection

Sunday evening throwing sessions help build Card to Edrine connection

The much anticipated debut of the Card to Edrine connection is nearly upon us, after a year of behind-the-scenes work.

 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Hudson Card & Jahmal Edrine pre-Indiana State media availability

VIDEO: Hudson Card & Jahmal Edrine pre-Indiana State media availability

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine spoke to the media in advance of Saturday’s season-opener

 • Dub Jellison

Published Sep 1, 2024
Morning after takeaways from Purdue's 49-0 win over Indiana State
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Purdue football notched a lopsided win on Saturday afternoon, dominating FCS Indiana State to the tune of a 49-0 stomping in Ross-Ade Stadium. Boiler Upload offers five takeaways the morning after the Boilermakers' win the kick off the 2024 campaign.

