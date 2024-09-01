in other news
Purdue vs. Indiana State: By the Numbers
Indiana State boasts talent on both sides of the ball.
Purdue to host 20+ visitors for season-opener vs Indiana State
Purdue football set to host 20+ visitors, included three commits and four targets for Saturday's game vs Indiana State.
Sunday evening throwing sessions help build Card to Edrine connection
The much anticipated debut of the Card to Edrine connection is nearly upon us, after a year of behind-the-scenes work.
VIDEO: Hudson Card & Jahmal Edrine pre-Indiana State media availability
Purdue quarterback Hudson Card and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine spoke to the media in advance of Saturday’s season-opener
Purdue football notched a lopsided win on Saturday afternoon, dominating FCS Indiana State to the tune of a 49-0 stomping in Ross-Ade Stadium. Boiler Upload offers five takeaways the morning after the Boilermakers' win the kick off the 2024 campaign.