Purdue dove head first this offseason into the transfer portal looking for immediate help. And it appears to have found some.

The Boilermakers landed 10 transfers from the portal, with seven being on the defensive side of the ball. But two won't suit up for the Boilermakers.

Florida defensive back C.J. McWilliams is expected to retire after suffering an eye injury prior to arriving at Purdue. And Alabama A&M defensive end/linebacker Marcus Cushnie flipped to Florida State this week. Where would those two have ranked on this list? Cushnie may have been No. 1, while McWilliams likely would have landed in the 5-8 range.

Still, Jeff Brohm and Co., have added some talent via the portal that should have an immediate impact. The program also brought in a junior college transfer: DT PrinceJames Boyd.

Purdue isn't expected to add any more players via the portal, but you never know. The one position the program shopped hard for but was unable to augment was running back. Purdue also probably would have liked to have added a d-lineman, o-lineman and cornerback.

While all of the transfers are expected to help in 2021, a few figure to be more influential than others. Here’s a ranking of the expected impact of the transfer portal and JC additions.