Most impactful transfers? Ranking Purdue's portal additions
While all of the transfers are expected to help in 2022, a few figure to be more influential than others. Here’s a ranking of the expected impact of the Boilermakers’ 11 transfer portal additions.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news