Purdue football could be making its first trip to Tennessee's capital city for the first time in 76 years.

GoldandBlack.com has learned Purdue officials are operating under the impression that the Music City Bowl in Nashville is a bowl destination possibility for the Boilermakers. Messages requesting comment from Music City Bowl officials have not been immediately returned. The bowl game is played on Friday, Dec. 28, 1:30 ET on ESPN and is sponsored by Franklin American Mortgage.

Stewart Mandel, the college football editor-in-chief of The Athletic, reported Thursday that "one of the closest picks to being a lock at this point is Purdue to the Music City Bowl". In his weekly bowl projections piece for The Athletic, Mandel reported the Music City Bowl is very interested in Purdue and Boilermakers' coach Jeff Brohm.

The Music City Bowl shares an ACC and Big Ten tie-in with the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in which the Gator Bowl gets first choice for a team either from the ACC or Big Ten as representation in their bowl game against a SEC school. After the Gator Bowl makes its selection, the Music City chooses from the ACC or Big Ten (the conference not selected for the Gator Bowl) to face an SEC team.

As part of the six-year agreement which began 2014, each of the two bowl games must split the ACC and Big Ten selections evenly. Therefore, if the Gator Bowl were to select an ACC team for the third consecutive year, they'd be required to take a Big Ten school in 2019. If the Music City were to select Purdue, the Boilermakers would be the last Big Ten school the Nashville bowl would have through the 2019, the end of the contract. The Music City had Nebraska in 2017 and Northwestern in 2018.

For a more on the bowl selection process, check out our discussion GoldandBlack.com podcast with CBSSports.com analyst Jerry Palm. As of last Sunday. Palm's prediction was for the Boilermakers to play in the Motor City Bowl in Detroit, but he also said Nashville was a possibility if it can work out an arrangement with the Gator Bowl, which is played on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla.

Despite its 6-6 record, Purdue is considered an attractive option for the Music City Bowl based on the national attention of Wednesday's news of Brohm electing to pass on Louisville's offer to stay with the Boilermakers program and the fact it is less than a half day's drive for much of the Boilermaker fanbase. Purdue has never played

Bowl announcements will begin to be revealed beginning noon Sunday with ESPN's College Football Bowl Selection Show. The show will reveal the College Football Playoff four-team bracket followed by the New Year's Six bowl games and then finally the rest of the bowl matchups. Purdue's bowl destination will likely be announced on "Championship Drive: Bowl Selection Show" which begins at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU.