NASHVILLE -- Greetings from the Land of Waffle Houses. ...



Zander Horvath confirmed what we all knew on Monday: The Music City Bowl will be his final game as a Boilermaker.

Horvath will train for the NFL Draft in Fort Myers, Fla., at X3 Performance and Physical Therapy. Where does Horvath think he’ll be selected in the NFL Draft?

“I think it's gonna be somewhere late round if not free-agent, priority free-agent,” said Horvath, who will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. “So, hopefully, get my training top notch and go perform very well there, I think that'll help a lot. But just taking it day-by-day and see how it goes.”

Horvath says he was about 50-50 on coming back in 2022 for a COVID year, but he felt it was time to move. No doubt, breaking his left fibula this year at UConn in Game Two probably gave him pause to return next season.

Had he not been able to come back from the injury, he likely would have returned in 2022.

“Since I was out five weeks, I'm still able to get a good amount of games in and show that I was able to get healthy in that amount of time,” said Horvath, who also is set to get married. “So, that helped me a lot.

“I think when I came back, there was still a little hesitation. I probably could have waited a little bit more. But, at this point, I think I’m 100 percent and I can do anything I could before the injury.”

Horvath has played in six games in 2021, running 59 times for 213 yards with two TDs. He also has 11 catches for 68 yards. In his career which began as a walk-on, Horvath has rushed for 1,074 yards and seven TDs and caught 62 passes for 552 yards and a score.

