WESTFIELD — The Class of 2022 will essentially be shot out of a cannon starting this weekend, freed finally to make on-campus recruiting visits.

Like many of his peers, Will Shaver will waste no time before doing so, as the Rivals150 center from Birmingham heads to North Carolina — his most recent offer — to begin this week.

Official visits to Wake Forest and Virginia Tech are also planned for June, and there's a visit to Iowa on the books for Labor Day Weekend, Shaver said this weekend in Westfield, where his Pro One team played at the Under Armour Association Midwest event at Grand Park.

"It's been a struggle not really being able to put a face with a voice," Shaver said. "I'll be on campuses for the first time really for my entire career. I haven't actually met any of the coaches who've offered me and recruited me and I'll really excited to get to do so."

As part of his visit tour, the towering 6-foot-11, 235-pound big man will land at Purdue starting June 18.