As it stands now, the 2023 Purdue Men's basketball recruiting class sits at one with Myles Colvin as the lone commitment, but this morning he made it official by signing his LOI during the early signing period.

Colvin is a solid get as a player. He is an athletic forward that is developing a nice outside shot. He should be a versatile player at the three and he has steadily risen up the Rivals recruiting rankings.

As the current scholarship situation stands, Purdue has room for one more player in the class. Matt Painter could also bank the scholarship for 2024 if he chooses, as that class has two commitments in Jack Benter and Kanon Catchings, but if all four players that can return for their COVID year return Purdue is currently one over the limit. The situation where Mason Gillis, Zach Edey, Brandon Newman, and Ethan Morton all return for the 2024-25 season is unlikely.