Myles Colvin's portal entry a sign of Purdue's plan working too well

Myles Colvin's father was a star on Purdue's football team. His sister was a star on Purdue's volleyball team.



You don't get more legacy than Myles Colvin, and yet, word broke today that Myles Colvin would be the third Purdue player in as many days to enter the portal since Purdue's 62-60 loss in the Sweet 16 to Houston on Friday.



Will Berg and Brian Waddell both entered the portal to no surprise. Neither had been able to consistently break into the rotation for Matt Painter, and both will likely find themselves at smaller schools for the rest of their college careers.



That makes the news of Waddell and Berg leaving less sad and more celebratory. For four years Waddell rehabbed knee injuries, practiced hard, looked good in wash up minutes, and could just never break through a crowded wing rotation.



Will Berg has been behind bigs like Trevion Williams, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Zach Edey. After redshirting and sitting out a season, Berg had never had a chance on the court. Painter clearly felt like he owed him that chance, and so Berg started Purdue's first exhibition game at Creighton.



Then Daniel Jacobsen started the second half of that game and the season opener.



Even with Jacobsen going out in the second game, putting Berg back into the starting lineup momentarily, it became clear that the game was too fast for Berg. He fell out of the rotation entirely in favor of another freshman, Raleigh Burgess, who became the bench big for a big starved Purdue team.



Berg had his moments late in the season with Burgess suffering from a calf injury, and Berg had some of his best minutes of his career in Purdue's first two tournament games including scoring four first half points against McNeese after Kaufman-Renn got into foul trouble.



But Berg's collection of DNP's, his lack of consistent rebounding, lack of offensive chemistry with Smith, and inability to not foul on defense made it clear that what Purdue needed from him he couldn't provide at this level.





For Berg and Waddell, the opportunity wasn't at Purdue. Saying goodbye is bitter, but hopeful, they'll both end up in spots better for them without taking away from Purdue on the floor.



It's not as easy with Myles Colvin, who not only is a legacy kid, but a player who just finished playing 24 minutes against Houston and was one of two of Purdue's most important pieces off the bench. A player that has the athletic upside and jump shot that makes him nearly ceilingless on the basketball court.



But the truth is, Colvin's decision to enter the portal is Matt Painter's fault. Painter's entire philosophy in building a roster has led to this, and Colvin is the first casualty of Painter being too good at what he does.