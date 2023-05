Purdue's basketball twitter account has announced incoming true freshman and 4-star Rivals recruit, Myles Colvin will try out for the USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team.



Colvin made last year's USA Basketball's U18 3X3 World Cup Team last summer. Notable Boilermakers have made the U19 team for USA in recent years including Caleb Furst and Jaden Ivey. Zach Edey made Team Canada's team in those same games.



Colvin will have a busy month as part of the Indiana versus Kentucky All-Star Games representing the state of Indiana before Purdue's first summer practices on June 14th.



Colvin's participation will be delayed with Team USA tryouts happening on June 11th in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is one of 35 participants invited to the camp where a 12-man team will be decided ahead of their departure to Debrecen, Hungary from June 24th to July 2nd.



There will be 16 teams represented at the FIBA World Cup. Team USA was drawn into Group B with Lebanon, Madagascar, and Slovenia. Team USA Will play Madagascar on June 24th, Slovenia on June 25th, and finish preliminary play on June 27th against Lebanon.



Team USA has won three of the last four events.