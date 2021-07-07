Myles Colvin will follow family line of Boilermakers
To no one's surprise, Purdue has landed a commitment from Class of 2023 wing and Boilermaker legacy Myles Colvin, on the eve of the July evaluation period.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound junior-to-be from Heritage Christian in Indianapolis Is the son of former Purdue football star Rosevelt Colvin and younger brother of Boilermaker volleyball freshman Raven Colvin.
Myles Colvin also held early offers from Indiana and Butler and has been watched this summer by Michigan, Notre Dame and others.
More to come ...
