Jeff Brohm looked out on the Ross-Ade Stadium field for his program's first preseason scrimmage and didn't see a running back depth chart much different than when spring ended.

With several tailbacks excepted to contributed and battle for the starting job battling nagging injuries this month, once again freshman Evan Anderson and 230-pound redshirt freshman Alexander Horvath got a majority of the action Saturday. The Boilermakers' second-year coach said D.J. Knox has been battling hamstring issues and was limited and 2017 leading rusher Markell Jones was held out due to the hand injury suffered earlier in preseason camp, what Brohm called "a laceration on his finger."

Brohm said Jones has enjoyed a solid camp when given opportunities with the first-team unit. Tario Fuller, who rushed for 261 yards through three games last year before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury, had been dealing with soreness in his lower body and was also limited on Saturday.

Suddenly a position group that looked to be filled with multiple veteran options this preseason camp is something Brohm and his staff will have to likely manage throughout the entire season, as they did a year ago.

"What some people thought was a deep position really needs to be deeper," Brohm said Saturday. "At this point, D.J. Knox was nursing something, Markell had a little something, Tario is getting over things, Richie (Worship) is out. That's four guys that aren't fully healthy. Yes, you'd like to be deeper now because we have guys not fully ready to go."

Brohm seemed to indicate most of these nagging injuries, except for Richie Worship's continued indefinite absence following last season's knee injury, won't be long-term issues.

But the coaching staff will continue to monitor and proceed with caution as preseason camp rolls on. In the meantime, Anderson and Horvath will likely see significant reps.

"(Horvath) is a guy that we are going to count on this year," Brohm said, "and it's good to get him quality reps because he's still young but the other guys need to get repetitions but also need to get healthy."