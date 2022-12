Drake Carlson is one of three defensive linemen in Purdue’s 2023 recruiting class for head coach Ryan Walters.

Rivals has Carlson rated as a three-star recruit and the 35th best defensive tackle in the country. They also list him as the 21st best overall prospect out of Tennessee. He played his high school football at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carlson had his fair share of schools looking at him. He chose Purdue over the likes of Tennessee, Stanford, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Illinois, Virginia Tech and Virginia among other offers.