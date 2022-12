Ryne Shackelford is one of the most intriguing prospects in Purdue’s 2023 recruiting class. He is one of two recruits for the Boilermakers from Ohio, with the other being Owen Davis.

The LaGrange, Ohio native is listed as an athlete by Rivals, but is projected to play wide receiver in college. Rivals rated Shackelford as a three-star recruit and the 30th best player in the state of Ohio.

Shackelford chose Purdue over offers from West Virginia, Kentucky, Army and Toledo, but was also getting interest from Penn State and Pittsburgh prior to his commitment.