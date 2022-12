Winter Park, Florida native Zion Gunn is the only cornerback and one of four defensive backs in Purdue’s 2023 recruiting class. Rivals rated Gunn as a three-star cornerback.

Gunn received only two scholarship offers during his recruitment. He committed to Purdue over South Florida in June of 2022. Former co-defensive coordinator Ron English was Gunn’s main recruiter, but the cornerback remained loyal to Purdue and signed his letter of intent today.