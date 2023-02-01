Similar to fellow 2023 signee Arhmad Branch , Dean’s recruitment was slow during his high school football career. The Boilermakers were his only Power Five offer aside from Cincinnati , who is going to be in the Big 12 next season. He picked Purdue over offers from Cincinnati , Miami (OH) , Toledo , Marshall and Kent State among others.

Purdue moved quickly on the Hurricane, West Virginia native. The Boilermakers offered Dean a scholarship on January 24th and hosted him in West Lafayette a few days later. Following his visit, Dean committed to Purdue.

Defensive end Mondrell Dean was the last prospect to announce a verbal commitment to the Boilermakers yesterday afternoon. Dean’s commitment and signing brought Purdue up to 17 players in the class of 2023.

Playing for Hurricane High School, Dean was a standout on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Dean was amongst the best players in the state of West Virginia. He finished his senior season with 139 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and forced four fumbles as a defensive end and outside linebacker. His tackles and sacks were both second in the state in 2022.

The future Boilermaker was first-team all-state his senior season, and won the Howley Award for best linebacker and Huff Award for best defender in West Virginia.

In addition to his defensive performance, Dean was a threat out of the backfield on offense. The 240 pound running back had 617 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while also catching 11 passes for 191 yards through the air.

Rivals originally labeled Dean as an athlete, but has since been given the defensive end designation. Dean told Boiler Upload he plans to get reps at both running back and defensive end when he arrives to Purdue this summer. However, he would prefer to play defense as he feels that would maximize his potential. Dean also shared that he expects to play on special teams throughout his time in West Lafayette.

At 6-3, 240 pounds, Dean has the mixture of size and athleticism to be an impact player in a Ryan Walters defense. He will likely be moved to outside linebacker unless he continues to add weight to his frame. The Boilermakers picked up another intriguing prospect late in the recruiting cycle.