Will Heldt is one of three defensive line commitments for Purdue and one of two from Indiana high school football powerhouse, Carmel. Heldt joins his Carmel teammate Winston Berglund as future Boilermakers signing their national letter of intent today.

Heldt was a highly sought after prospect from central Indiana, holding other offers from Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Duke, Minnesota, Northwestern, Iowa State, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.

Rivals rated him as a three-star recruit and the 40th best weakside defensive end in the country. He was also ranked as the 7th overall prospect in the state of Indiana, which is the second best amongst Purdue commits behind only four-star defensive lineman, Kendrick Gilbert.