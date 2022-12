The lone linebacker in the class of 2023 for Purdue is Ohio native Owen Davis. Davis played his high school football for North Union in Richwood, Ohio. He is one of just two players from the state of Ohio in this year’s recruiting class.

Rivals rated Davis as a three-star athlete and the 40th overall prospect in the state of Ohio. He played both sides of the ball in high school, but is projected to play linebacker at the collegiate level.

Davis chose Purdue over offers from Army, Kent State, Marshall, Western Michigan, Ball State and others. He was starting to get looks from other Power 5 schools prior to his commitment to the Boilermakers.