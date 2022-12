Safey Dillon Thieneman is one of four defensive backs in this year’s recruiting class for Purdue. The Westfield, Indiana native will join his brothers, Jake and Brennan, as the third member of his family to suit up for the Boilermakers. Both Jake and Brennan started their careers as walk-ons with the Boilermakers before earning scholarships and starting at safety.

The youngest Thieneman brother won't have to worry about working up to a scholarship, instead, he'll have to try to live up to his last name after earning a scholarship after choosing the Boilermakers over Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ball State and others.

Thieneman is a three star recruit and the 14th best prospect in the state of Indiana, the fourth highest amongst Purdue recruits by Rivals.