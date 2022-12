Winston Berglund is the second of two 2023 recruits to come out of the high school football powerhouse, Carmel, with defensive end Will Heldt being the other. He is also one of four defensive backs in the class for Ryan Walters.

Berglund comes from an athletic family. His father played both football and baseball for Butler, his sister Berit is committed to the University of Texas for swimming, and his other sister is a member of the Purdue swim team.

Rivals rated Berglund as a three-star recruit and the 15th best player in the state of Indiana, one of six Purdue recruits in the top 20.