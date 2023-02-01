Tight end George Burhenn is one of the most underrated players in Purdue’s 2023 recruiting class, but could become a household name in the Big Ten. Burhenn is currently the only tight end committed to the Boilermakers for head coach Ryan Walters. After Jeff Brohm’s departure to Louisville, Burhenn explored other options and waited to sign his NLI until today. The Fortville, Indiana native chose Purdue over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and others. He also visited Louisville last weekend to see Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals before eventually staying true to his commitment to Purdue. Rivals rated him as a three-star recruit and the 13th best prospect in the state of Indiana for the class of 2023.

During his senior season at Mt. Vernon in Indiana, Burhenn had 38 catches for 784 yards and 9 touchdowns through the air while adding 127 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also made his impact felt on special teams, where he returned both kicks and punts. The tight end averaged 19.5 yards per return on punts and 18.9 yards on kickoffs. Burhenn played all three phases during his high school career, racking up 46 tackles as a senior and 44 tackles as a junior while playing safety for Mt. Vernon. As a junior, Burhenn was a part of the Class 4A State Champion Mt. Vernon team. That season he caught 28 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns en route to winning the Indiana state title.