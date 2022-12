Jaron Tibbs is Purdue’s only wide receiver signee for the class of 2023. Tibbs is yet another division one product out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Cathedral is a high school football powerhouse in Indiana, producing NFL players like Terry McLaurin and Pete Werner in recent years.

The future Purdue wide receiver is rated as a three-star recruit and the 20th best prospect in the state of Indiana by Rivals. Tibbs picked Purdue over the likes of Iowa, Akron, Ball State, Western Michigan and others.