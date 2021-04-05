Navy cornerbacks coach James Adams has been hired at Purdue as defensive backs coach, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

Adams fills the opening that was occupied by co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, who left for the same position at Penn State just prior to the start of spring practice.

Adams will not have a "co-defensive coordinator" title. His specific coaching position will be determined.



Adams coached the past year at Navy. He also has coached at Western Michigan (2019) and at Charlotte, where he worked as defensive backs and special teams coach for new Purdue co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert who was 49ers head coach from 2011-18.



A native of Durham, N.C., Adams was a linebacker at Wake Forest when Lambert was a Demon Deacons assistant under Jim Grobe from 2001-10. Adams began his coaching career at Wake in 2008 before moving on to Wofford (2010), Charlotte (2011-18), Western Michigan (2019) and Navy (2020).



Adams is the fourth new defensive assistant Jeff Brohm has added since the end of 2020. Purdue also had hired Lambert, line coach Mark Hagen and cornerbacks coach Ron English.

Purdue finished spring practice on March 19. The Boilermakers open the season Sept. 4 at home vs. Oregon State.