NBA draft experience shaped some of Trevion Williams' priorities as senior

As soon as Trevion Williams completed a workout with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he canceled a scheduled date with the Cleveland Cavaliers, knowing he'd be withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Purdue for his senior season.

While there may not have been all that much suspense as the first-team All-Big Ten and honorable-mention All-America big man went through the draft evaluation process, he said his first priority returning to Purdue would be to earn his degree.

Then, to win a lot of games.

"I think we have a Final Four-caliber team," Williams said following Purdue's Wednesday workout on Cardinal Court. "I think we can be special this year."

To be just that, the Boilermakers may need more of the same, plus that much more, from its senior standout, a player who was tabbed first-team all-conference in a league full of elite big men last season and one who made more pivotal plays for Purdue than just about any Boilermaker in recent memory.

His clutch play and consistent productivity were two of the driving forces behind a freshman-heavy Purdue team experiencing meaningful success right away, during a pandemic no less.

Williams was a force on the interior, per usual, one of the best low-post scorers in the Big Ten and one of the most effective rebounders in college basketball.

Now, a priority is shooting.

Notably, foul shooting. He was a 50-percent shooter at the line as a junior.

Additionally, jump-shooting.

"Most of my feedback (from the NBA) was being ready for the pace of that game, getting faster, and perfecting my jumper as much as possible," Williams said. "That's kind of my main focus going into my senior year, being able to stretch out and be consistent from the free throw line and hit a mid-range jumper, things like that.

"Most if it's mental. I think a lot, as a person, and things like that carry over to a game," Williams said. "I think it's a skill to not let outside stuff affect you on the court. That's something I'm getting better at, but I think it's more mental, whether it's free throws, jump shots, whatever."