Purdue's incredible run falls just one game short of its goal for a National Title, falling to the back to back champion, UConn Huskies, 75-60.



The start of the game looked like a showcase of the season. Zach Edey was the best player in the country. Edey had 11 points early and go the best of the big man matchup with Donovan Clingan. But UConn looked like the better team.





Edey would finish the game with 37 points and 10 rebounds but help never came as Purdue couldn't find any offense around its big man.



While Purdue was feeding Edey early in the game, Cam Spencer was getting loose, knocking down an early three and getting seven points in the first few minutes including a tough baseline jumper over Edey.



After two blocks in one possession by Edey, Purdue took a lead early, 14-13 after Edey got a hook to go over Clingan.



But Purdue had nothing else on offense besides Edey and point guard, Braden Smith. Smith had a 5-0 run on his own late in the second half after hitting a mid range shot, and then a pull up three-pointer with the shot clock expiring.



Purdue pulled within 32-30.

But an offensive put back by UConn had the huskies going into the half with a 36-30 lead.



The game wouldn't get any closer from there.



Purdue's defense forced UConn into misses to start the half, but it couldn't take advantage of them. UConn's ability to get on the offensive glass kept possessions alive as it held an edge over Purdue in second chance points.



Purdue was out rebounded for one of the few times this season.



But most damning, Purdue's inability to create offense away from Zach Edey. Despite coming into the game with a three-point percentage over 40% and being the best three-point shooting team in the country for large parts of the season, it got up just two threes in the first half.



While players around Edey struggled, UConn's entire starting five came to play.



Tristen Newton led the Huskies in scoring, but Stephon Castle, Cam Spencer, and Donovan Clingan all had at least 7 points.





Purdue's guards had the roughest part of it, getting outscored 55-19 to UConn's.





Purdue finished the game shooting just 1 of 7 from three. UConn was 6 of 22.



