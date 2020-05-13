Impactful news for the recruiting landscape came Wednesday evening, as the NCAA announced that it has extended its recruiting dead period through at least June 30.

The moratorium on in-person recruiting has been In place since March. It will be revisited May 27 and could extended further at that time, depending on the nation's standing amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

This most recent extension was extremely significant, especially for football recruiting.

June has become a hotbed month for official visits ever since the NCAA allowed them to take place in the summer. At Purdue, for example, a significant percentage of its commitments have come during the month, the products of those official visits.

At the same time, June has long been dominated by on-campus football camps, a key component to the recruiting process. Those, too, are now canceled.

Whether official visits could move back to July or August — provided the dead period lifts after July, still a big if — is an unknown, as is everything else with college football these days.

In basketball, the extension of the dead period now rules out the new June evaluation period for high school events. The spring evaluation period has already been lost to the dead period.