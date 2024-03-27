At this point of the season, Purdue has seen and heard every possible discussion point on Zach Edey. I don't mean the one's happening at your local Wal-Marts.



But the one's that happen between players and coaches as the idea of handling Edey becomes their unfortunate reality.



Grambling State had to register it after winning it's #16 seed matchup against Texas Southern in the first round, and afterwards, the hyperbole turned out to be accurate.



"I don't think nobody has seen anything like Zach Edey," lead guard Kintavious Dozier said after the game. "That's kind of unreal. What they say he is on paper, he's exactly that."



It's worth questioning at this point if Edey, #15, shouldn't have added seven to his jersey because when a coach has to start game planning for Purdue it's nothing but a Catch-22 for the opposing team.



"I would tell them to figure out how they're going to handle Zach Edey, and the reality of the situation is I hope you're equipped for it," Grambling coach Donte' Jackson said after falling to Purdue 78-50 in a game where Edey went for 30 points and 21 rebounds in 31 minutes. "We're just not equipped to play - we don't see Zach Edey. We don't see anyone as physical or as dominant as him."



"The tough part about it is that when you run two people at him, then he's good enough to kick it out for threes, and it's one of them things that you've got to pick your poison, and hopefully you've got enough bigs that can kind of battle with him and have enough fouls to give and hope he's having a bad free-throw shooting night."



It's hard to prep for anyone in as little time as the NCAA Tournament provides, particularly when you're playing Purdue in the second game of the weekend. That was the place Danny Sprinkle and his Utah State Aggies found themselves in after knocking out TCU convincingly in the first round.



The reward, taking on Zach Edey in less than 48 hours.



"Yeah, it's hard," Danny Sprinkle said after the game. "He's hard to guard without fouling. They've shot almost 400 more free throws than their opponents this year for a reason. Like I say, he's a special player. You have to guard completely different than you have all year. Like there's post guys that you play against that you have to double-team and do all this, but it's impossible when he keeps it high and he's got great touch and he's finding guys and they've got elite shooters around him. It's kind of pick your poison and you have to hope they miss shots and then you have to be able to rebound it."



Zach Edey had 23 points and 14 rebounds in 27 minutes in Purdue's 106-67 Round of 32 win over Utah State.



But familiarity does offer a better chance, and having a great coach, gives you an opportunity in any game. Gonzaga has both. Mark Few will go up against Matt Painter and Zach Edey for the third time in two years after meeting in last year's PK85 and earlier this season in Honolulu as part of the Maui Invitational.



Gonzaga lost both of those games to Purdue.



But something happened in this year's game. Something that really hasn't happened in Zach Edey's entire career. There was a spot on the floor against Gonzaga that he wanted to go, and time after time, he was denied.



Edey ended up with 25 points and 14 rebounds because he is inevitable, but for the first time this season a team was able to leave him one on one with its primary post defender without having its defense broken. At least, for one half.



Mark Few might have liked Graham Ike at the time he brought him over from Wyoming, but it's hard to imagine that he had the foresight to know that he would need the only player in college basketball that's even come close to stopping Zach Edey in the tournament.



Now the two will battle again, in the Sweet Sixteen, and college basketball's best and biggest player will take on his biggest test on the biggest stage.



Let's take a look at how Gonzaga's ability to defend one on one with Edey changes this game for both teams and how Edey might change it away from the ball.