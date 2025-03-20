NCAA Tournament Midwest Region | Game Wrap - Purdue 75, High Point 63

#4 seed Purdue's shots didn't fall early, but its effort never waned, and the Boilers will move on to the round of 32 after dominating the glass and taking it to 13-seeded High Point, 75-63.



High Point got off to a hot start against Purdue, getting into the lane for a kick out to a wide open Kezza Giffa in the corner toscore first blood, but Purdue's first-team All-American point guard, Braden Smith responded with a three of his own to the game at 3-3.



Purdue is coming off a trip to the national title game last season while High Point was in its first NCAA Tournament, and the two teams had the second tip-off on Thursday.



High Point made a case for its Cinderella bid early, knocking down a second three and taking an 8-5 lead over Purdue.



High Point kept the game close for most of the first half. A Camden Heide three off a Braden Smith pass gave Purdue an 18-14 lead, but High Point responded with a three of its own a couple m inutes later to tie the game at 20-20.



High Point's three-point shooting kept them in the game, but Purdue's ability to dominate the glass overwhelmed High Point to end the half.



Up 6 points, Myles Colvin was able to soar, grab a missed Heide three-point shot and throw it down for the put back dunk.



On the following play, a Braden Smith steal allowed Heide to return the favor. Colvin just missed a lay up at the rim, but Heide followed and threw down a two handed put back dunk of his own.



Purdue's lead would swell to double-digits for the first time, 35-25.



Purdue would take a 37-27 lead into half.





But with a 12:40 p.m. tip-off time, midnight was still a long way for Cinderella hopefuls, High Point.



High Point came out of the gate swinging, scoring on its first three possessions. Two Juslin Bodo Bodo buckets inside followed by Chase Johnston's first three of the game cut into Purdue's lead, 39-34. Another Trae Benham three and Purdue's lead would be just 43-39 a few minutes into the second half.



Purdue was able to get to the line early in the second, getting into the bonus with 14 and a half to play, and Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn also got the pick and roll game working.



Smith found TKR for back to back baskets to give Purdue a 51-44 lead. That lead jumped to double digits on Myles Colvin's second dunk of the game off a Fletcher Loyer drive and dump off pass.



But High Point wouldn't go away. Benham would hit another three, Bodo Bodo would block a Gicarri Harris lay up attempt, and High Point's Bobby Pettiford would get to the rim in transition and draw a foul on Myles Colvin.



Pettiford would miss the second free throw, but High Point would rebound it and get another Bodo Bodo dunk to cut the lead to one possession, 59-56, with just under 8 minutes to play.



Purdue's stars would respond. Kaufman-Renn would hit a fallaway jumper as the shot clock expired and Smith would get a lay up to go and Purdue would take the 63-56 lead.



Kaufman-Renn would then miss two free throws, but Purdue's Camden Heide, who grabbed double-digit rebounds, would get the rebound and the ball would end up back in Smith's hands who hit a pull up three-pointer to give Purdue the 10 point lead.



Giffa's responding floater would be short celebrated for High Point. After the teams would go to the bench after a timeout, refs would review the play and a flagrant foul would be called on the rebound when Heide was shoved in the back.



The two free throws and ball would end with Purdue leading 67-58.



Fittingly, Purdue's final made basket of the game was Fletcher Loyer finding Camden Heide open at the rim as High Point doubled trying to find a turnnover. Heide's dunk gave the sophomore his first career double-double.



Heide's final line was 11 points and 10 rebounds with two made three-pointers.



Trey Kaufman-Renn led the way for Purdue despite early foul trouble, scoring 21 points and grabbing 8 rebounds.



Braden Smith wasn't efficient, but he was effective and had 20 points on 19 shot attempts to go along with 3 rebounds and 6 assists.





Purdue will move on to play the winner of Clemson and McNeese.