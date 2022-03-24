NCAA Tournament Notebook: Purdue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — As Purdue braces for its Sweet 16 meeting with Saint Peter's on Friday, the Boilermakers and Peacocks met with the media on Thursday to discuss the game and more.

It was just a few years ago that Purdue's surprising run to within a fraction of a second of the Final Four was driven by Carsen Edwards' surreal NCAA Tournament surge.

As Purdue hopes to cross that line this season that it couldn't quite get over then, its current star guard has been communicating with Its past star guard.

"I really started to build kind of a relationship with Carsen over the past year," Purdue's Jaden Ivey said. "He wished me good luck the first round. I really got to know him, and obviously seeing him play, he's one of the reasons why I came to Purdue, just seeing how he helped his team win and led them. I really looked at that, and it played into my decision on coming here."

Edwards is currently playing for the Salt Lake Stars of the NBA's G-League.