NCAA Tournament Volleyball: Louisville steamrolls Purdue, 3-0, in Sweet 16

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue loses to #1 Louisville in a clean sweep

Raven Colvin's career at Purdue will come to an end after Purdue lost in 3 sets to #1 seed Louisville.





For the match, Purdue's early strong starts would fall to the relentless pressure from a dominant Louisville attack. Purdue would go down: 25-17, 25-18, 25-18.





Colvin, a senior, went out looking like she belonged with one of the best teams in the country. Colvin led Purdue with 13 kills to just two attack errors, but the rest of the Boilers struggled to handle an overwhelming Louisville team. Colvin, preciding over one of Purdue's most successful tenures in school history, will leave Purdue as one of its greatest volleyball players, but failing to advance to a Final Four for a program that hoped to take that next step this season.



Purdue finishes the season 27-7 including a 16-4 schedule in the loaded Big Ten.





1st set - Louisville 25, Purdue 17

Louisville looked every bit the dominant #1 seed it projected to be in the first half. Purdue had 6 attack errors and never looked comfortable as Louisville was on the attack from early in the set. Anna Debeer led the way for Louisville with 6 kills while Lourdes Myers 3 set the pace for Purdue.

2nd set - Louisville 25, Purdue 18

Another set, another dominant Louisville showing as it pulled away from Purdue late. Raven Colvin pulled Purdue within 13-12 with a run sparked by her blocks and kills, but Louisville pressed back on Purdue and the 6-5 Reese Robins and Anna DeBeer combined to help Louisville take the second set.

3rd set: 25-18