NCAA Tourney Midwest Region Preview - Houston's bigs present as problems

Houston seems like a huge team. Its guards seem big. Its bigs seem big, but when you look at the tape measurer, Houston doesn't go any bigger than 6-8 in its starting lineup or off the bench.



Houston's bigs move that well, have that kind of wingspan, and turn shots away at the rim like they're real giants but its wingspan and physicality that really separates them. Instead of height, Houston's defense is built on everyone's ability to move, attack, switch, and attack the ball.





But Houston's bigs don't just allow Houston to hedge pick and rolls and get after ball handlers in the paint. What they're truly elite at is getting extra possessions, dominating the middle of the paint, and crashing the offensive glass. That allows Houston's shooters to get extra looks, and not be shy about throwing the ball up from the mid-range and from three.



Let's take a look at Houston's two most dynamic bigs ahead of Purdue's matchup with Houston on Friday night.