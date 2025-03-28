NCAA Tourney Sweet 16 | Game Wrap | Purdue 60 , Houston 62

For 20 minutes, Purdue went punch for punch with Houston, taking a two point lead in front of an Indianapolis, Indiana crowd just an hour from Purdue's campus in West Lafayette.



But Houston got one offensive rebound too many, and a late game charge fell just short as Houston's Milos Uzan ends Purdue's season in the Sweet Sixteen with a last second lay up, giving the Cougars the 62-60 win.



After falling behind 56-46 in the second half, Matt Painter's Boilers found a final charge.



Myles Colvin hit a mid range and Fletcher Loyer knocked down a floater for a 4-0 run, and a Camden Heide three cut the game to 57-53 with just over five minutes to play.



From there Purdue's three point shooting had to match Houston's ability to get on the glass and a couple whistles that went against Purdue late.



With the game in Houston's hands, 60-57, and just over thirty seconds left to play, Braden Smith fired a pass right to Camden Heide in the corner. Witht he shot clock expiring, Heide's three hung in the air inside of Lucas Oil Stadium and splashed it.



It was Heide's third three of the game and Braden Smith's 15th assist.



Tied at 60-60, Purdue's defense forced UZan into a tough mid range jumper that just came up short, but as it did all night, Houston was able to muck up the glass and the rebound would go off Camden Heide's hands and Houston would have 2.2 seconds left.



On the out of bounds, Uzan would pass the ball and then cut to the hoop. The give and go would leave Uzan untouched at the rim where his final basket would give Houston its 62-60 win.







