GoldandBlack - Nebraska-Purdue postponed due to health and safety concerns

Nebraska-Purdue postponed due to health and safety concerns
The game between Nebraska and Purdue, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5, in West Lafayette, has been postponed, according to a release from Purdue. I was mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns.
The schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game at a later date.
