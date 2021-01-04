 GoldandBlack - Nebraska-Purdue postponed due to health and safety concerns
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 17:25:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Nebraska-Purdue postponed due to health and safety concerns

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

The game between Nebraska and Purdue, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5, in West Lafayette, has been postponed, according to a release from Purdue. I was mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns.

The schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game at a later date.

{{ article.author_name }}