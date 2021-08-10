Aidan O’Connell will admit it. There were times last year when he looked to David Bell too often.

Can you blame O’Connell?

Bell is good. Really good.

The Indianapolis Warren Central product finished No. 1 in the Big Ten in 2020 in receptions per game (8.8) and yards per game (104.2), notching 53 catches for 625 yards in just six games. Bell also led the league with eight TD grabs. Protracted over 12 games, Bell would have had 106 catches for 1,284 yards and 16 TDs in 2020.

This after a debut in 2019 that saw Bell make 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven TDs en route to earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

Now, Bell is back for a junior season that drips with All-American promise. And to keep defenses off balance in 2021, the staff plans to move Bell around ... left side, right side, outside, slot.

"(The coaches) do a great job of designing plays for each one of us, not only us, but the backs and tight ends," said Bell. "So, I just think that we are a well-oiled offense."

And it's Bell who keeps it running smoothly. O’Connell knows where to find him.

