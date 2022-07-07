Neil Callaway to return to Purdue as offensive analyst

GoldandBlack.com has learned that Neil Callaway will fill the role of offensive analyst for Purdue.

Callaway is a familiar name for Boilermaker fans. He retired from Jeff Brohm's after the 2021 season, which he spent as an assistant offensive line coach. But Callaway quickly took a job as offensive line coach of the Michigan Panthers in the USFL. It was a convenient position, as Callaway lives in Birmingham, Ala., which is where all the USFL games were played this spring during the league's inaugural season.



Callaway originally was hired at Purdue in 2020 as a senior analyst before he was moved to the aforementioned on-field position as assistant offensive line coach.



The 66-year-old has an extensive resume, coaching at USC, Georgia, Alabama, Houston and Auburn in addition to being head coach at UAB from 2007-11.