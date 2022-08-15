Never-say-die LB Semisi Fakasiieiki back for rare seventh season

A blessing in disguise.

That’s how Semisi Fakasiieiki describes the season-ending ankle injury he suffered the first week of training camp in 2021.

“I'm getting smarter with the defense and offensive schemes,” said the Purdue linebacker of a benefit to being a seasoned veteran.

Fakasiieiki is back, healthy and ready, sporting a tapered V-shaped physique as he looks to punctuate what has been one of the most interesting ever Purdue careers.



How interesting? Fakasiieiki is entering his seventh year as a Boilermaker.

You read that correctly. The 2022 season will be the seventh for Fakasiieiki at Purdue. This seemingly is unchartered territory. Fifth-year players are normal. And sixth-years are more common, with players like Boilermaker quarterback Aidan O'Connell exercising an extra season allowed by the 2020 Covid season to play a sixth year.



But, a seventh season?