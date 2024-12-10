New head coach Barry Odom aims to fast track Purdue back to success

It's no secret Purdue was a program on the decline over the last two years. Barry Odom wouldn't be here if it wasn't.

The grizzled veteran has already taken one program from the depths of college football and turned it into a winner at the highest level. UNLV hadn't won nine games or more in a season since 1984 when Odom got to Las Vegas.

The Rebels proceeded to have back-to-back seasons with nine and ten wins, which marked a first for the program. UNLV also reached the AP Top 25 poll and College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history, and could have been fighting for a national championship had it beat Boise State in the Mountain West Championship Game.

Odom took a historically bad program in UNLV to new heights, and now aims to find success quickly in West Lafayette. Of the four Power 4 head coach openings this cycle, many labeled Purdue as the least desirable, coming off an 1-11 season, facing question marks in the NIL department and being in the loaded Big Ten, which has the most teams in the College Football Playoff this season.

Between his opening remarks, press conference and even his statement when first announced as head coach, "immediate success" has been thrown around by Purdue's new leader. Despite the history of the last two years, this isn't some rebuilding project for the Boilermakers, in Odom's eyes.

"If I walk into a room and we've got a group of seniors sitting there and I'm going to say, 'Hey, this is a rebuild. Year two and year three, we're really going to get going.' That minimizes who they are and what the time they have left. So it's my job to make sure that we expedite this, we do everything we can to put them in a position to play winning football. And the only way to get there is, is you've got to out work people," Odom said.

Athletics director Mike Bobinski pointed to Odom's track record in turning a program around immediately as a reason he was excited about the hire. What really intrigues Bobinski however, is what Odom can do with increased resources.

"I think Barry's shown an ability to adapt to the environment to do incredibly good work and flipping a roster, almost instantaneously at UNLV to where they had great success. So being able to do that, and now having the added, sort of, impetus of significant resources to be able to apply to that, I think even gives us a better opportunity," Bobinski said.

That process of getting Purdue back on track can be expedited via the transfer portal, which has been very kind to Odom over the course of his head coaching career. Odom plucked several key players from the open market at UNLV and that helped with the quick turnaround out in Las Vegas.