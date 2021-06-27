New Jersey G Andre Oben commits to Purdue

Purdue's run of commitments continued on Sunday with a pledge from New Jersey guard Andre Oben.

The 6-5, 310-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect is the 10th commitment in the Boilermakers' Class of 2022. He's also the fifth since Friday, joining Terence Thomas, Roman Pitre, J.P. Deeter and Kentrell Marks. Oben made his official visit to Purdue this weekend.

A product of St Peter's Prep in Jersey City, N.J., Oben is the second offensive lineman in Purdue's class, joining Cross Watson. New Jersey is the sixth state represented in Purdue's class.

Oben also held offers from Syracuse, UConn, Tulane, Charlotte, Liberty, Temple and many Ivy League schools, among others.

Oben is the son of former Louisville and NFL offensive lineman Roman Oben, who was a teammate at U of L with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm before being a third-round pick of the Giants in the 1996 NFL draft. Oben played in the NFL from 1996-2207.

Oben has a brother, RJ, who plays defensive end at Duke.

MORE TO COME ...