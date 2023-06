The high school season is a long one, but for players nowadays, that's just the start of their basketball season. As soon as State is done and school starts to wind down, AAU starts.



Jack Benter's Brownstown Central team was a game away from State this year, losing to Linton-Stockton after a furious comeback late made it close in the fourth quarter. Benter finished with 35 points in the Semi-final but he'd watch Linton-Stockton advance to the 2A State Finals, their comeback coming up just short.



Fast forward a few months and Jack Benter is back on the court for Grand Park Premier playing for the same team Braden Smith played AAU for. The head coach? Dustin Smith, Braden's father.



After a grueling regular season where Benter lost 5 pounds during the course of the season, Benter hit the weight room in the off season. But on the court, something didn't quite look right.