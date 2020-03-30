News More News
New Orleans pass-rusher is a Purdue target

Jamarian Peterson is one of Purdue's recruiting targets in New Orleans.
Jamarian Peterson is one of Purdue's recruiting targets in New Orleans. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The halting of in-person recruiting nationwide likely cost Purdue an opportunity for numerous important unofficial visits this month, and will for however long it takes normal activity to resume.

One March visit the Boilermaker program missed out on: New Orleans' Ja'Marian Peterson.

"I was actually supposed to come visit this month," Peterson said, "but the virus canceled my plans."

So the visit will have to wait.

