GoldandBlack - New running back commit will bring versatility to position

Purdue's values versatility on offense, and new running back commitment Ja'Quez Cross would seem to check that box.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound athlete from Fordyce, Ark., played wide receiver prior to this season. He moved to running back as a senior, but still often lines up in the slot.

Playing a variety of roles through nine games this season — all wins — Cross has rushed for 690 yards — averaging 9.6 per carry — and 14 touchdown. He's caught 24 passes, averaging 26 yards per catch, and eight scores.

Purdue discovered Cross of his senior film, that multi-faceted skill set likely being the attribute that drew its interest.

"It's my versatility and the fact that I can move around and play different positions offensively and just how I move," Cross said of what drew Purdue to him. "Right now they have a lot of downhill, heavy runners and I'm more of a speed back. I can run between the tackles or go outside but mainly what I do in open space, making guys miss and then being able to break away and score."

Continue reading below