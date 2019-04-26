MANSFIELD, Texas — Today begins the NCAA's new order toward spring and summer evaluation opportunities for its college basketball coaches, this being the one and only spring evaluation weekend for grassroots/AAU settings.

It's a very different set-up, brought about in the wake of the FBI's work investigating and prosecuting alleged corruption affecting college basketball recruiting.

The calendar now allows just one spring evaluation period for grassroots and AAU as opposed to the frequent two (based on prior calendars) and a considerably scaled back July, down from three evaluation periods to two, the latter of which reserved for NCAA-endorsed camps as opposed to shoe-company events.

Though the stated goal of the reform on the NCAA's part was to shift influence away from the apparel companies at the heart of the game's scandals, coaches want to attend Nike's, adidas' and Under Armour's league-formatted events and so this weekend was left in place and the Peach Jam week in July remained untouched, so they still can.

Though evaluation periods were scaled back in April and July, opportunities overall increase.

With the addition of June recruiting periods for coaches to attend "scholastic" events — the NBA's Top-100 Camp, then high school camps and clinics — there are actually more opportunities for coaches to lay eyes on potential recruits, though at times in different, perhaps less meaningful settings from an evaluation-value perspective.

“The thing I like more than anything is you have your 130 days and you get to use them however you like," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of the NCAA's existing allowance for off-campus recruiting. "If somebody doesn’t want to use them here in the spring, that’s their choice and they can use their days during the year or in the fall.

"Staffs aren’t married to always being out just to be out because you feel like you have to be out just to keep up with the Joneses. You can constructively use your days how you like, because everyone’s in a different situation.”